VMware (VMW) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

1/15/2019 – VMware was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

1/11/2019 – VMware is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2019 – VMware is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2019 – VMware is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2019 – VMware is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2019 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $180.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2019 – VMware is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2019 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $199.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2018 – VMware was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “VMware reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2019 results. Both earnings and revenues increased on a year-over-year basis. Strong top-line growth was primarily driven by robust performance from NSX and vSAN product line. Management raised fiscal 2019 guidance. VMware has been consistently taking initiatives to diversify its product portfolio to include most of the IT infrastructure. The company’s dominance in software-defined data center (SDDC) along with expanding customer base in cloud driven by partnerships with the likes of IBM and AWS is positive. Moreover, continuing enterprise deal wins will drive growth in the long haul. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, VMware’s margins are expected to be dragged down due to heavy spending. Intensifying competition is also a concern.”

11/30/2018 – VMware was given a new $128.00 price target on by analysts at Nomura. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

11/30/2018 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $194.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2018 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $167.00 to $199.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2018 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/30/2018 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $174.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2018 – VMware had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2018 – VMware had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $142.00.

11/30/2018 – VMware had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

11/30/2018 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $186.00 to $196.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.46 and a 52 week high of $169.25.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 19.62%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, Director Michael W. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 36,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $5,408,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,923 shares of company stock valued at $24,409,673. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 44.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,501,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $858,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,475 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 19,743.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,749 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 410,669 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in VMware during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,688,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,387,621 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $684,732,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in VMware by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,387,621 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $684,732,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

