Virtu Financial LLC Invests $307,000 in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 5,127,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,116,000 after purchasing an additional 654,914 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $99,063.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,008,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,224.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $66.01 on Monday. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.64 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 58.81%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.37%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 771 million square feet (72 million square meters) in 19 countries.

