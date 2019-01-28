Virtu Financial LLC Has $327,000 Stake in MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,707 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 441.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MDU Resources Group Inc has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $29.62.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.80%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

