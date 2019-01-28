Virtu Financial LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,829 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in SSR Mining by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,878,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,071,000 after buying an additional 109,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,071,000 after buying an additional 109,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,231,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 549,539 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 42,258 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Scotiabank upgraded SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. CIBC restated an “average” rating and set a $16.25 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SSR Mining from $11.75 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $12.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 8.91. SSR Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of -0.57.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

