Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $419,457,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5,010.3% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 254,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,097,000 after purchasing an additional 249,863 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 132.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 286,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,717,000 after purchasing an additional 163,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,456,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153,943 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 697,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,496,000 after purchasing an additional 131,966 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $134.56 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $170.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 16.47%. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $162.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.82.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

