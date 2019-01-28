VeriumReserve 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $845.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00010399 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriumReserve has a market capitalization of $715,189.00 and $845.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00887294 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00001208 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005884 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve (CRYPTO:VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 1,993,702 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

