Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Verisign accounts for approximately 1.6% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,368,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,820,286,000 after acquiring an additional 485,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,368,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,820,286,000 after acquiring an additional 485,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,633,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,382,366,000 after acquiring an additional 172,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 1.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,037,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,126,893,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign during the third quarter worth about $991,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verisign from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verisign in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Verisign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verisign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.80.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $382,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,594 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $497,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,425,905.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRSN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.16. The stock had a trading volume of 535,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,878. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.94. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $176.76.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $305.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.25 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 41.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

