Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $145.53 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $123.80 and a 12 month high of $166.03.

