Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) Position Increased by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,757,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,203,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,584,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 749,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,864,000 after purchasing an additional 56,236 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 254,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,298,000 after purchasing an additional 54,918 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT opened at $130.85 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $111.78 and a 12-month high of $143.97.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/vanguard-mid-cap-growth-etf-vot-position-increased-by-wells-trecaso-financial-group-llc.html.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.