Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) Position Raised by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.01. The company had a trading volume of 23,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,872. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $107.34 and a 12 month high of $135.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/vanguard-large-cap-etf-vv-position-raised-by-sage-financial-group-inc.html.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.