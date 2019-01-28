Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) Position Cut by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,707 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $103,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,405.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $84.09 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.95 and a one year high of $86.69.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

