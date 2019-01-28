Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) Holdings Increased by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 2.9% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,236,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $2.23 on Monday, hitting $176.54. The stock had a trading volume of 564,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,166. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $204.44.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

