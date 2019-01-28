Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,120.0% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 1,168,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,820 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29,539.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 507,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,167,000 after buying an additional 505,426 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,317,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,861,000 after buying an additional 217,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 91.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,519,000 after buying an additional 206,341 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,080.1% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 208,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after buying an additional 203,719 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.96. The company had a trading volume of 47,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,363. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $90.93.

