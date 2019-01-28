ValuEngine Upgrades Quanta Services (PWR) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Quanta Services from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Quanta Services from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.78.

Shares of PWR opened at $34.75 on Thursday. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.09). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

In other Quanta Services news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen purchased 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $249,181.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,053.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin bought 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $749,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,647 shares in the company, valued at $12,984,421.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 52,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,702. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 55,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Quanta Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Quanta Services by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

