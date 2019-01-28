ValuEngine Lowers FB Financial (FBK) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FBK. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FB Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.26.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). FB Financial had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $73.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in FB Financial by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 650.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

