Vale SA (VALE) Holdings Reduced by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,493 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 36,816 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,562,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,136,000 after acquiring an additional 282,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

VALE stock opened at $13.66 on Monday. Vale SA has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The company has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

