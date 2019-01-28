UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Takes $1.99 Million Position in Global Payments Inc (GPN)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global Payments by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Global Payments by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $76,762.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,624,252.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $332,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,023,257.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,700 shares of company stock worth $715,282. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.11.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $113.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $129.25.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $857.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

