UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 828.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BND opened at $79.45 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.46 and a 52-week high of $80.87.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/univest-financial-corp-lowers-position-in-vanguard-total-bond-market-etf-bnd.html.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.