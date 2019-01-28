UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $999,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Eaton by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Eaton by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 72,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Eaton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 46,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Eaton by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 54,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 20,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 306,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN stock opened at $71.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

