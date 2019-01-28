UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $3.92 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises about 1.4% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $80.15 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $106.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.78.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

