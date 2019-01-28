Universal Display Co. (OLED) Position Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.34% of Universal Display worth $14,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLED. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,146,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

In other news, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $342,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at $863,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $970,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,016,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen set a $175.00 price target on Universal Display and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Universal Display from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.63.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $102.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $170.75.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $77.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Universal Display Co. (OLED) Position Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/universal-display-co-oled-position-raised-by-state-of-new-jersey-common-pension-fund-d.html.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.