United Technologies Co. (UTX) Receives $145.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.67.

A number of research firms have commented on UTX. Barclays decreased their target price on United Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $148.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd.

United Technologies stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. United Technologies has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $144.15. The company has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its stake in United Technologies by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in United Technologies by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

