United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Holdings Cut by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Banced Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Banced Corp now owns 3,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.89 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $147.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.05.

Shares of UPS opened at $100.83 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.89 and a 1-year high of $133.56. The stock has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

