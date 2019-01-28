Union Pacific (UNP) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Union Pacific from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Cowen raised shares of Union Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $175.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.39.

NYSE UNP opened at $160.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $121.22 and a 1 year high of $165.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $765,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,597 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

