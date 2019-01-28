Twitter (TWTR) Upgraded by Vertical Group to “Buy”

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vertical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Twitter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.77.

NYSE TWTR opened at $32.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 548.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.24. Twitter has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $758.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.57 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 6.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 3,076,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $97,199,997.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,340,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,343,046.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,086,486 shares of company stock worth $227,496,261 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $67,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Twitter by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 70,255,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,999,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,255,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,999,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,649 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 42.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,011,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $171,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1,985.3% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,828,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $52,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

