Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX) Shares Sold by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox alerts:

FOX traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $48.78. The company had a trading volume of 293,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,407. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOX. BidaskClub raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX) Shares Sold by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/twenty-first-century-fox-inc-fox-shares-sold-by-old-point-trust-financial-services-n-a.html.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.