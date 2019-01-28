Tufton Capital Management Has $3.84 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8,654.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 178,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,170,000 after buying an additional 176,368 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 4,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $105,760,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 394.6% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.89. 359,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,465,919. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $216.97 and a one year high of $269.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1739 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 18th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Tufton Capital Management Has $3.84 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/tufton-capital-management-has-3-84-million-holdings-in-spdr-dow-jones-industrial-average-etf-trust-dia.html.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.