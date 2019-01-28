Tufton Capital Management Has $1.32 Million Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.25. The stock had a trading volume of 181,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $105.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Sandler O’Neill lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $101.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.31.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

