TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $5.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

THS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

Shares of THS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.01. 7,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,538. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $191,376.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 591.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 253,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,441,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

