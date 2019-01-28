Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 303,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,978,000 after buying an additional 145,619 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.10.

In other news, Director Tyler Jacks sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $277,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,390.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory J. Herrema sold 17,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $4,257,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,532,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,972,085. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $240.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.51 and a 52 week high of $253.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

