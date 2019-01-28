Texas Instruments (TXN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Texas Instruments reported mixed fourth-quarter results. The sluggishness in the company’s embedded processing unit due to weak performing processors remains a concern. Also, high debt level, unfavorable currency effect and rising competitive pressure are major negatives. Notably, the company has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, the company remains optimistic about its growing investments in the automotive and industrial markets. Moreover, well-performing analog products, especially power and signal chains are driving the company’s top-line growth. Moreover, the emergence of 5G technology continues to aid momentum of the company’s analog products in the communication equipment market.”

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TXN. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Texas Instruments to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.48.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.95 on Monday, reaching $102.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,687,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,016. The company has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $118.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,941,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,490,000 after buying an additional 642,841 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 19,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 28.5% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.