Tenet Healthcare’s (THC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.33% from the company’s current price.

THC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Shares of THC stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 215,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.34. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,496,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,180,000 after purchasing an additional 990,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,180,000 after buying an additional 990,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,167,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,208,000 after buying an additional 727,713 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $16,949,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 763,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,716,000 after buying an additional 404,966 shares during the period.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

