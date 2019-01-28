TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Holdings Cut by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,093,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGNA. Zacks Investment Research cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded TEGNA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Gabelli began coverage on TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on TEGNA in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

TGNA stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,004. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

