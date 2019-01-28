TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Receives $62.04 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 0.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 423,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Ameritrade stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $63.01.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TD Ameritrade will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 4th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

