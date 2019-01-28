T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Holdings Boosted by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,212,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,315,952,000 after acquiring an additional 457,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,212,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,315,952,000 after acquiring an additional 457,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after acquiring an additional 97,337 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,297,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,871,000 after acquiring an additional 201,553 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,247,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,355,000 after acquiring an additional 449,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.80.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 5,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $523,901.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,818 shares in the company, valued at $10,957,395.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

