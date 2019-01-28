Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Superior Industries International from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Superior Industries International from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Barrington Research set a $15.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 9th.

In related news, SVP Joanne M. Finnorn acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 34,201 shares in the company, valued at $256,507.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Strauss Mcelya acquired 33,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $288,177.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,397.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 103,683 shares of company stock worth $838,030. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Superior Industries International by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 24,563 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Superior Industries International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 48,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Superior Industries International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Superior Industries International by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,339,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,887,000 after buying an additional 260,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

SUP stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.25. 81,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $134.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.02. Superior Industries International has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.65 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Industries International will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Superior Industries International’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

