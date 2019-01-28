Superior Energy Services (SPN) Shares Gap Up to $3.95

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.14, but opened at $3.95. Superior Energy Services shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 81126 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPN shares. ValuEngine cut Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Capital One Financial cut Superior Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered Superior Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.45 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered Superior Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $610.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.38.

In other Superior Energy Services news, Director James M. Funk acquired 5,000 shares of Superior Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,348.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter D. Kinnear acquired 30,000 shares of Superior Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,494.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $565,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 59.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,937,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,112 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 2,024.0% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,587,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,466,000 after buying an additional 1,513,136 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the third quarter valued at $14,728,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 61.5% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,047,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after buying an additional 1,160,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 23.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,325,000 after buying an additional 488,115 shares during the last quarter.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:SPN)

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

