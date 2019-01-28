Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Raises Stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $97.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $82.89 and a 1-year high of $123.67.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $98.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,249. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

