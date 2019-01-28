Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Lowers Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 250,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after purchasing an additional 66,358 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 129,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $66.53 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.16.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

