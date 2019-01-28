Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Buys New Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 110,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD owned approximately 0.09% of Weingarten Realty Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,146,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,131,000 after acquiring an additional 84,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,838,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,470,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1,592.9% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,268,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,744,000 after buying an additional 1,193,359 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter worth about $1,336,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter worth about $4,000,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

WRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NYSE WRI opened at $27.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 185 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

