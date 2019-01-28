StrongHands Masternode Market Capitalization Hits $0.00 (SHMN)

StrongHands Masternode (CURRENCY:SHMN) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, StrongHands Masternode has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. StrongHands Masternode has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $864.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands Masternode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00012496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00076634 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00001993 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Mirai (MRI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode is a coin. StrongHands Masternode’s total supply is 925,460 coins. StrongHands Masternode’s official Twitter account is @shmnofficial . The official website for StrongHands Masternode is www.stronghands.info/masternodes

StrongHands Masternode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands Masternode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands Masternode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands Masternode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

