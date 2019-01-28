STMicroelectronics (STM) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.
STM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.49.
STMicroelectronics stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,663 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.
