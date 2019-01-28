STMicroelectronics (STM) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

STM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.49.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,663 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

