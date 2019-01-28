Stipend Hits Market Capitalization of $588,878.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $588,878.00 and $25.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0575 or 0.00001665 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.01946566 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00454886 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00020471 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00023504 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00019319 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007685 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 10,245,449 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

