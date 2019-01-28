Stifel Financial (SF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 1st. Analysts expect Stifel Financial to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $738.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stifel Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SF opened at $48.58 on Monday. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered Stifel Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Stifel Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider James M. Zemlyak purchased 3,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.99 per share, for a total transaction of $167,519.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 835,485 shares in the company, valued at $39,259,440.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Zimmerman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.39 per share, with a total value of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,482.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

