State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (FDX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.16% of FedEx worth $66,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 842.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in FedEx by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.92 per share, with a total value of $1,140,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,942.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $175.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $150.94 and a 52 week high of $270.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.71 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on FedEx from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

