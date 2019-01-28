State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Welltower Inc (WELL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 1,272.9% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Welltower by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. lifted their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Welltower to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

In other news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 4,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $317,704.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $74.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). Welltower had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

