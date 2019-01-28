State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 43,800 Shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.24% of Buckeye Partners worth $10,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 6.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,904,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,823,000 after purchasing an additional 778,840 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 27.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,790,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $419,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,274 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 35.5% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,879,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,145,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Buckeye Partners in the third quarter valued at $52,182,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 6,800 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $219,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Buckeye Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

BPL opened at $30.86 on Monday. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $909.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

