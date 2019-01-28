StarCoin Market Cap Reaches $9.64 Million (KST)

StarCoin (CURRENCY:KST) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. StarCoin has a total market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $116,659.00 worth of StarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StarCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest and CoinBene. Over the last week, StarCoin has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00899050 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00020488 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00001197 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00012701 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000646 BTC.

StarCoin Coin Profile

StarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. StarCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,511,631,077 coins. The official website for StarCoin is www.starcoin.tv . StarCoin’s official message board is www.starcointalk.com . StarCoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam

StarCoin Coin Trading

StarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

