Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) Stake Decreased by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $741,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 36,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter.

CEF stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $13.78.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

