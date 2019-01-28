SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) is Heritage Wealth Advisors’ 10th Largest Position

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,147 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up 1.9% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 30,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $53.47 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $43.95 and a 1 year high of $66.04.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

